Short Interest in ADO Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Increases By 42.9%

ADO Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,100 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 257,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 613.5 days.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADO Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get ADO Properties alerts:

Shares of ADPPF opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. ADO Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

ADO Properties Company Profile

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.