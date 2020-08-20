Short Interest in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Grows By 42.9%

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 979,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

AGLE stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $308.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $115,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,015,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,631,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,645,000 after buying an additional 352,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

