Short Interest in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Increases By 42.9%

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 30th total of 979,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 40.1% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,015,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,645,000 after buying an additional 352,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 48.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,248,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after buying an additional 409,755 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 175.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGLE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $308.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.