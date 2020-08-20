Short Interest in Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) Declines By 26.9%

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the July 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 571,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AMTX stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.41.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

