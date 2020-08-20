Short Interest in Aeon Global Health Corp (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Declines By 34.8%

Aeon Global Health Corp (OTCMKTS:AGHC) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Aeon Global Health stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Aeon Global Health has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.20.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

