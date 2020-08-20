Short Interest in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Increases By 25.5%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 862,100 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the July 30th total of 687,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AGYS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. National Securities raised shares of Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

AGYS stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $576.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.95. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 105.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 306,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 106,208 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 4,133,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,164,000 after buying an additional 1,735,457 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Agilysys by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,430,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 105,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

