Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Grows By 42.9%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 2.71% of Air T as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.31. Air T has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

