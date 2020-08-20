Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Increases By 42.9%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned 2.71% of Air T at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.31. Air T has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

