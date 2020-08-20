Short Interest in AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Decreases By 12.2%

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.2 days.

AirAsia Group Berhad stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. AirAsia Group Berhad has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.76.

AirAsia Group Berhad Company Profile

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, ground handling, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

