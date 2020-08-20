Short Interest in AirBoss of America Corp (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Grows By 45.5%

AirBoss of America Corp (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.