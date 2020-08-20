Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Decreases By 33.8%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,731,900 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the July 15th total of 2,615,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,082.4 days.

AAUKF opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAUKF. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

