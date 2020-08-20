Short Interest in Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Expands By 24.9%

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the July 30th total of 912,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair began coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 55,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 75.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 84,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

