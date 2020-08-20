Short Interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Grows By 34.1%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the July 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 884,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, CFO Andy Sassine acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,306.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph E. Payne acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $195,389 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $919,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $11,180,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $10,424,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. WBB Securities cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $56.15 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 341.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

