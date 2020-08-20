Short Interest in Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Declines By 23.4%

Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the July 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asta Funding in the second quarter worth about $392,000. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Asta Funding by 28.4% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 583,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 128,987 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asta Funding during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asta Funding during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asta Funding alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asta Funding from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

ASFI stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Asta Funding has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15.

Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter. Asta Funding had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 3.61%.

About Asta Funding

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Asta Funding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asta Funding and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.