Short Interest in Britvic Plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Grows By 18.2%

Britvic Plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCF opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Britvic has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Separately, Investec cut Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

