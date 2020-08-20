Short Interest in Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Rises By 400.0%

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

Separately, Main First Bank lowered Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Company Profile

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, and South America. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including smart bumpers and tailgates, as well as smart face products.

