Short Interest in ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) Rises By 17.4%

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,100 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 763,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ CFRX opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $78.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that ContraFect will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFRX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 28.9% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 19,908 shares during the period. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

