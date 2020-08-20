Short Interest in Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Decreases By 76.1%

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the July 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.51. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays upgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

