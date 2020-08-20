Short Interest in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Decreases By 27.8%

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, Director Rahul G. Patel sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $25,449.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 11,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $36,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,873 shares of company stock worth $202,999. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Energous by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 45,807 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 171.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 42.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30,273 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 68.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WATT opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. Energous has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Energous will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

