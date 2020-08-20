Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Declines By 29.7%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,441,900 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the July 30th total of 7,745,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 327.8 days.

OTCMKTS ZHAOF opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

About Evolution Mining

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.