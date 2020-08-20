Short Interest in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Decreases By 12.1%

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 37,280 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 30,727 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 282,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 92,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

XENT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

