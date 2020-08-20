Short Interest in Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Increases By 18.0%

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LIVX stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. Livexlive Media has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 89.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,178.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Livexlive Media will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Livexlive Media news, Director Tim J. Spengler bought 10,000 shares of Livexlive Media stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,067.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,346 shares of company stock worth $86,959 in the last ninety days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Livexlive Media during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Livexlive Media by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.