Short Interest in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Rises By 17.7%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 193,800 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $143.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 607.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 28,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,894 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

