Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Declines By 31.8%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the July 30th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.7 days.

Shares of SMFTF stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.