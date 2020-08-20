Short Interest in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Drops By 14.5%

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $144,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,555.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 171.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 240.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

SF opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.94.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.50 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

