Short Interest in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Decreases By 37.5%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,023,200 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 1,638,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 639.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

BIOVF stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.55. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.