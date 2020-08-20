Short Interest in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expands By 17.5%

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 384,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 347,886 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.64. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.09.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

