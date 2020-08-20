Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Decreases By 30.7%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the July 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $221.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $131.88 and a twelve month high of $222.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.62 and its 200 day moving average is $185.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VONG. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,614,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,827,000 after acquiring an additional 190,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,683,000 after purchasing an additional 95,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after purchasing an additional 246,979 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 472,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter.

