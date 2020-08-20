Short Interest in WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Decreases By 31.0%

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $7.85 on Thursday. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $17.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTBDY shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. AlphaValue downgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About WHITBREAD PLC/S

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

