Short Interest in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Declines By 28.7%

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 989,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $286.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -111.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.05. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $319.34.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $210.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 60.0% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 178.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 294.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

