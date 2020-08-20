Short Interest in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Increases By 52.9%

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

XELB stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. XCel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.53 million for the quarter. XCel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts expect that XCel Brands will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,708 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.56% of XCel Brands worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

