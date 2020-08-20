Short Interest in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Drops By 28.1%

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

ZIXI opened at $6.26 on Thursday. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $351.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIXI. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

In other ZIX news, Director Richard Spurr sold 10,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $66,837.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ZIX by 50.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 93.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 67.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,075,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 833,524 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 14.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the second quarter valued at $4,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

