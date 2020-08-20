Siam City Cement Public (LON:SPEC) Shares Up 2.1%

Siam City Cement Public Company Limited (LON:SPEC)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.14), 6,699 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.07).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siam City Cement Public in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 217.28. The stock has a market cap of $169.96 million and a P/E ratio of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.74.

Siam City Cement Public Company Profile (LON:SPEC)

