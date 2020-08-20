Siemens (FRA:SIE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.66

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.66 and traded as high as $117.98. Siemens shares last traded at $116.66, with a volume of 1,208,452 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIE shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €122.44 ($144.04).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €111.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €96.66.

About Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

