Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report sales of $213.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.31 million and the lowest is $213.00 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $223.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $847.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $844.40 million to $852.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $919.73 million, with estimates ranging from $904.40 million to $936.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $207.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

SLAB stock opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day moving average is $94.76. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,699,952.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,600.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $963,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,932,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,170 shares of company stock worth $3,822,650. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,086.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 34,506 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 45.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 71,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,297 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $499,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $2,774,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 47.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

