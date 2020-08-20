Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.08 Million

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report sales of $213.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.31 million and the lowest is $213.00 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $223.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $847.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $844.40 million to $852.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $919.73 million, with estimates ranging from $904.40 million to $936.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $207.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

SLAB stock opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day moving average is $94.76. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,699,952.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,600.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $963,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,932,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,170 shares of company stock worth $3,822,650. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,086.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 34,506 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 45.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 71,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,297 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $499,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $2,774,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 47.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply