Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Shares Up 1.3%

Silver One Resources Inc (CVE:SVE) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.80, approximately 451,540 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 473,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 million and a P/E ratio of -72.73.

About Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

