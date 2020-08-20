Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,889,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.53% of Simon Property Group worth $268,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 756,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,521,000 after buying an additional 318,189 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE:SPG opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $163.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.