Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $2.14. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 29,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sino-Global Shipping America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $7.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 114.87% and a negative return on equity of 58.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) by 211.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,024 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.73% of Sino-Global Shipping America worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

