SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of SJW Group worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth $249,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 114.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 37,407 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 82.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 289.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.27.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.09 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

