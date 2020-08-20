Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $1,447,575.07 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 67,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,447,575.07. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,549,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.71. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,587 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,687,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Snap by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548,098 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,507,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

