Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells $2,011,041.01 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 92,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $2,011,041.01.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Wednesday, June 17th, Jeremi Gorman sold 55,294 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $1,167,809.28.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.71. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.