So-Young International (SY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 3.70%.

SY stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 118.10 and a beta of 0.47. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on SY. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of So-Young International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. So-Young International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

