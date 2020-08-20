SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected SoftBank Group's ranking:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBF opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.35. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $66.23.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

