Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Sonoco Products worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,406,000 after buying an additional 33,568 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,092,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,883,000 after purchasing an additional 308,157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 948,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,624 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 429.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 625,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 507,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 13.1% in the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 587,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SON opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87. Sonoco Products Co has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.