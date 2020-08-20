Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Update

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,680,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 17,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $34.16 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 523.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 236,287 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 198,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,072,348 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 218,076 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

