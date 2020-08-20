Spark Networks (LOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LOV stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.57.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

