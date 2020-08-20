Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,576.74

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,576.74 and traded as high as $2,645.00. Spectris shares last traded at $2,587.00, with a volume of 211,566 shares.

SXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,250 ($29.42) to GBX 2,300 ($30.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,930 ($38.31) to GBX 2,935 ($38.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,940 ($38.44) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spectris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,592.50 ($33.89).

Get Spectris alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,574.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,576.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.90 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Spectris Company Profile (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.