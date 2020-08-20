Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9,364.55

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9,364.55 and traded as high as $10,755.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at $10,675.00, with a volume of 62,973 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,000 ($91.52) to GBX 8,000 ($104.59) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,535 ($98.51) to GBX 8,220 ($107.47) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,600 ($99.36) to GBX 7,960 ($104.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £100 ($130.74) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,617.14 ($112.66).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,364.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and a PE ratio of 47.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.