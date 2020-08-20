Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $239.64

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $239.64 and traded as high as $295.72. Spirent Communications shares last traded at $292.50, with a volume of 660,482 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 187 ($2.44) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 236.50 ($3.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 266.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 239.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Spirent Communications Company Profile (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

