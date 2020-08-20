Stakinglab (LABX) Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last Week

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $5,148.51 and $123.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00478132 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00022767 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00011641 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003050 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000294 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 3,853,053 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB.

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.